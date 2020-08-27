SEPTEMBER 17, 1945 - AUGUST 24, 2020 Dr. Wendell Dalton Wells, III, MD, age 74, of West End, North Carolina, completed his earthly course and peacefully transitioned on Monday, August 24, 2020 at First Health Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst, NC with his beloved wife, Anne, loving daughter, Nikki, devoted sister, Cynthia and nephew, George, at his side. A private funeral service for the immediate family will be on Friday, August 28, 2020, 2 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, 1018 West Hamlet Avenue, Hamlet, NC. Interment with military honors will be at Richmond County Memorial Park Cemetery, 1717 East Broad Avenue, Rockingham, NC. The public viewing and family visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and viewing on Friday, August 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 pm. at Smith's Funeral Home, 604 Salisbury Street, Wadesboro, NC. Smith's Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Wendell Wells, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries