SEPTEMBER 6, 1950 - JULY 17, 2020 Phyllis Lee Braxton West was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend to many during her 69 years. She passed away on the morning of Friday, July 17, 2020 in the care of her daughter Reagan Courliss. Phyllis led a life of service, giving to family, friends, and strangers. Her profession as a nurse for Hospice and Well-Spring Adult Center for Enrichment allowed her to care for people in need. At home, she raised three successful children who loved her very much. Phyllis was a woman of many talents ranging from home improvement projects, cooking, lawn mowing, sports, jokes, and many other areas. She is survived by her three children Reagan (Jeff), Blair (Andrew), and Braxton (Carrie); her sister Maxine Crawford and family; and many extended family members and friends. If desired, please send donations to Well-Spring Solutions or your local Hospice. A private service will be held at a later date. Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 200 SE Maynard Road, Cary, NC 27511
