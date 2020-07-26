WHITT, RUTH OCTOBER 24, 1922 - JULY 24, 2020 RUTH EL len Yow Whitt, 97, of Greensboro, died on July 24, 2020 at Clapp's Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden. She had been a resident at Clapp's Nursing Center since July, 2019. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Burial will be at Westminster Gardens Cemetery in Greensboro. Ruth Ellen was born on October 24, 1922 in Guilford County to George Jackson and Fannie Luetta VonCannon Yow. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Franklin Whitt, Sr.; brothers, Goley Yow, Virgil Yow and Hal Yow; sisters, Esqurido Waynick and Annie Douglas Rosson; and son-in-law, Kermit Barley. Ruth Ellen graduated from Gibsonville High School and was a member of Proximity United Methodist Church. She retired from Guilford County Schools. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be missed by her family. She is survived by her daughter, Jo Ellen Barley, son, Joseph Franklin Whitt, Jr. & wife, Katrina; and son, Kenneth Whitt & wife, Jessi. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Jody Noah, Hunter Whitt & wife, Hunter Nicole; Parker Whitt & wife, Erin; and Mackenzie Whitt; and her four great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Noah, Jonas Whitt, Shepherd Whitt and Sterling Whitt. Memorial contributions may be made to Proximity United Methodist Church, 1200 Vine Street, Greensboro, NC 27405. Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel 300 West Wendover Ave.
