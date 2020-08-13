PLEASANT GARDEN Ern est Ray Wicker, 74, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 15 at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.

