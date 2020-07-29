BURLINGTON Johnnie Wigfall, 87, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hargett Funeral Service, 905 E. Market St., Greensboro. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.

