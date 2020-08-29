May 24, 1937 - August 27, 2020 Betty Wilkins, age 83, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away August 27, 2020 with her family by her side. Visitation will be held at Forbis and Dick Funeral Home in Pleasant Garden from 5 to7 p.m. on Saturday, August 29. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, a memorial service will be held at the Forbis and Dick chapel, followed by a 3 p.m. graveside service at Gilmore Memorial Park in Julian. Betty was born in Guilford County on May 24, 1937 to Bill and Pearl Hackett Underwood. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Twain Allen and Weldon Wilkins; sister, Shirley Turner; brother, Bill Underwood; and nephew, Mike Underwood. Left to cherish her memory are her children, David Allen (Lelesia), Patty English (Jimmy), and Tony Allen; grandchildren, Stephanie Haley, Erika Eller (Lee), Kimberly Haley, Barry and Waylon Reid, Zachary and Eli English; nine great-grandchildren; nine nieces and nephews, including her loving caregiver, Amanda Underwood Cook; and many special friends. She was a life-time member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, and member of the Sunshine Sunday School class for years. Betty's family would like to extend their gratitude to everyone who helped in her care. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the MMRF Fund, Bethlehem United Methodist Church, PO Box 56, Climax, NC 27233. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged. Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Wilkins family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
