OCTOBER 28, 1966 - AUGUST 9, 2020 David Lawrence Willcox, 53, of Hampstead, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9th, 2020. Born October 28, 1966 in Grove City, PA, he was a son of the late George and Marsha Bryant Willcox. David will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Ellen Coad Willcox and their triplet children; sons, James Ryder and Halen Van and daughter, Lillie Starr. He is survived as well by his brother and best friend, Justin Willcox and wife, Annette, of Cheraw, SC, and 2 nephews and 5 nieces. David Willcox was a business owner and active member and supporter of the local Hampstead Youth Sports Community. He coached and was affiliated with and serving across several local Boards: Coastal Pop Warner Football, Topsail Basketball Association, Topsail Baseball Club, and Topsail Pirate Elite Youth Travel Baseball. David graduated from Chamberlain High School in Tampa, Florida, but always considered himself a Greensboro Grimsley Whirlies at heart, due to long-time friendships in Greensboro, NC. David leaves a legacy of memories within the lives of all whom his path crossed from Florida to Ohio, and North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hampstead Kiwanis Park/Topsail Area Youth Sports. The family will host a gathering for celebration of life August 29th. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com. Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel 17730 Highway 17, N. Hampstead, NC 28443
