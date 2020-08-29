October 13, 1956 - August 26, 2020 Donald "Don" K. Williams, Jr., 63, of Reidsville, passed away from a heart attack on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital with his family by his side. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, August 30th at Happy Home Church Cemetery with Rev. Bruce McBride officiating. Don will be available for viewing after lunch on Saturday until 5:00 PM and on Sunday prior to his service. The family will also be receiving friends at the home in Reidsville. Don was born in Rockingham County on October 13, 1956. He lived in Reidsville, NC his entire life and was an employee with Pennrose Park County Club golf course maintenance. He loved playing golf, video games and loved all animals. He never met a stranger and easily made many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Keith Williams, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Frankie Cross Williams; sister, Donna Williams Kernodle; nephews Charles Keith Kernodle and Chad Kernodle and wife, Amber and her daughter, Aleece. Memorials may be made to the Rockingham County Animal Shelter, 250 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville, NC 27320 or charity of donor's choice. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
