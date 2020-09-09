OCTOBER 18, 1959 - SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 My son, Ricky, lost his battle with cancer at sunset, Thursday, September 3, 2020. Before his transition, he received lots of love and hugs from his family. He was loved! Ricky, our second child, was born on a Saturday morning, October 18, 1959 to Quin and I. He attended Christ the King Catholic School, High Point, NC. He graduated from Ben L. Smith Senior High School, Greensboro, NC. After graduation, Ricky enlisted in the United States Air Force. During a visit home on leave, he married Felicia Enoch. During his 4 years stationed in Alaska, their union was blessed with a son, Taire and a daughter, Topaz. After leaving the Air Force, Ricky discovered the 9-5 inside jobs weren't for him. Truck driving school was the thing for him. He drove long distance for over 30 years. He drove from coast-to-coast and even Canada. He loved it. The stories he would tell sometimes sounded outrageous but we still believed him. He was loved! Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Quinnie Williams, Jr., his aunt, Billie M. Wright, his uncles, Ronald Williams, Sr., Maceo C. Mead, Sr., and Reginald Mead, Sr. He was loved! Many loving and dear memories will be cherished by his son, Taire Williams (NeShell) of Gibsonville, NC; daughter, Topaz Holman (Jauron) of Burlington, NC; granddaughters, Adria Holman of Burlington, NC and Noelle Williams of Gibsonville, NC; sisters, Tonya Williams and Wanya James, both of Greensboro, NC; nieces, Erica James-Strayhorn (Anthony) of Atlanta, GA and Courtnie Edwards (Steven) of Charlotte, NC; aunts, Linda Goolsby (Willie) and LaRue Moore (Julius), both of Greensboro, NC. He was loved! In addition, Ricky is survived by a host of loving cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. A special thank you goes out to the "Benbow Park Boys." They grew up in and out of my house. Today, "my boys" are grown, smart, handsome and successful young men. Thank you for checking on me. Love you all. He was loved! There are only special-special memories that only one person has locked in her heart and that person is me, his mother, Audrey Mead Williams. I'm going to miss you so much. I'm missing you already. Forever in my heart. Love you Ricky, Mama A private memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.perryjbrown.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.