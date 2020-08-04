NOVEMBER 8, 1928 - AUGUST 1, 2020 Liberty Robert Edward "Willie" Willingham, Sr., 91, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Marion, Indiana on November 8, 1928 to the late Samuel Edward Willingham and Loyce Hillary Brengle Willingham. Willie was a retired supervisor for the Information Systems at AT&T. He was a graduate of Butler University and was a US veteran of the Air Force. He is survived by his sons, Robert Edward Willingham, Jr. and Bruce Alan Willingham; and his significant other for 45 years, Sara Farthing. A private cryptside service will be held at Alamance Memorial Park Mausoleum by David Willingham, his cousin from Salisbury. Memorials may be made to Hospice Home, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory 2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
