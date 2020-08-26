NOVEMBER 18, 1931 - AUGUST 24, 2020 Jimmy "Jim" Willard Wilson, age 88, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro. Jim grew up on a tobacco farm in Stokesdale, NC. He was the second oldest of seven children born to the late William Fred Wilson and Ruby Hunter Friddle Wilson. He graduated from Stokesdale High School, attended High Point College and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He began a career with South Atlantic Bonded Warehouse that spanned over forty years. He was a charter member of Guilford College United Methodist Church, serving as a leader there in many capacities. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. He offered a smile and handshake to everyone he met. He loved his grandchildren with all his heart and never missed a game or special event they ever participated in. And they loved him just as much! In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his loving wife, Alice Flynn Wilson and siblings Douglas Wilson, Nan Wilson Dail and Bill Wilson. Survivors include his daughters, Donna Garcia and husband Mike, of Summerfield and Linda Curtis and husband, Steve, of Indian Trail; grandchildren Steven Garcia and wife, Brinkley, of Minneola FL, Caroline Garcia of Greensboro, Ben Curtis of Asheville and Wilson Curtis of Indian Trail. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Charlie Garcia, Coble Garcia, Wayne Wilson, Judy Neal and Ricky Wilson whom he adored. The family would like to extend their special thanks for the loving care provided to Jim by Vera Springs at Abbotswood in Irving Park. At the family's request, memorial donations may be sent to the Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road, Greensboro, North Carolina 27410. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will take be held at Westminster Gardens. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisandick.com.
