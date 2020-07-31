WILSON, MITCHELL B. MARCH 15, 1924 - JULY 30, 2020 Mitchell B. Wilson, 96, passed away early Thursday morning, July 30, 2020, at his home. Friends and family are welcomed to come by Fair Funeral Home on Saturday or Sunday to sign the register book. Due to weather concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Mr. Wilson was born March 15, 1924 in Hillsville, VA, son of the late James Snead Wilson, Jr. and Pauline Allen Wilson. He was a 1941 graduate of Leaksville High School and attended two years at Mars Hill College. He was a US Navy veteran, having served during World War II, and was a life-long member of Leaksville United Methodist Church. Mr. Wilson was a land developer and was the owner and operator of Lynrock Golf Course. He was a very charitable man, giving generously to all community charities and his church. He is survived by his son, Mark Wilson (Judith) of Reidsville; grandson, Marcus Wilson (Stephanie) of Reidsville; great-granddaughter, Peyton Wilson; sisters, Lovelene W. Thorpe of Greensboro and Kathy W. Young of Semora; brother, James "Sonny" Wilson (Brenda) of Eden; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army, 314 Morgan Road, Eden, NC 27288; Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375; or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
