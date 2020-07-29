1928 - 2020 Marilyn Ekey Wright, 91, passed away peacefully July 24, 2020 in High Point, North Carolina. A private service will be held at a later date. She was preceded in death by her much-loved husband, Lewis Robert Wright, with whom she shared a loving marriage of 66 years. She is survived by her children, Mindy Wright of Columbus, Ohio; Mark Wright and his wife Christine of Southport, NC; and her beloved grandsons, Andrew and Will Wright. She was born and raised in Ashland, Ohio. She graduated from Ashland High School and went on to graduate from Ashland College with a degree in education. She taught for a number of years in Ashland County, retiring from Ashland City Schools as an instructor of history and economics. She was a member of the Jamestown Methodist Church. Our family thanks the Pennybryn family for the kindness and care they gave our mother and grandmother and for the support they have given our family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Pennybryn at Maryfield, 1315 Greensboro Road, High Point, NC 27260 in memory of Marilyn Ekey Wright. Hanes Lineberry North Elm chapel is serving the Wright family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.

