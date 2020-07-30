JUNE 13, 1950 - JULY 27, 2020 Mr. Walter Lester Wright, 70, of McLeansville, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home and other times at the residence. Walter was born in Eden on June 13, 1950, a son of Katherine Wilson Wright Shelton and the late Willie Morton Wright. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a retired shop foreman with City Motors. He was an avid race fan and owned his own race car. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Michael Thomas and his niece, Janet Cheshire. Walter is survived by his wife, Dianne Wilson Wright of the home; his son, John Walter Wright and wife Rebecca of McLeansville; his mother Katherine Wilson Wright Shelton of Reidsville; his siblings, Joyce Wray and husband Paul of Reidsville, Judy Thomas and husband Roger of Reidsville, Jo Ann Kirkman and husband Ronnie of Liberty; and his grandchildren, Clay and Kendyl Wright. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC
