FEBRUARY 28, 1949 - JULY 31, 2020 Terry peacefully passed away at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital on Friday night, July 31, 2020. He succumbed to complications from a cancer-related surgery. Terry was born March 28, 1949 in Guilford County and attended Northeast Guilford High School. He graduated from NC State University with a degree in chemical engineering and returned to Greensboro following graduation. He worked for Pfizer/Morflex/Vertellus for thirty-six years. Terry was an active member of the Jamestown Civitans for years. Terry was happily married to Linda, who was his partner in life for 38 years at the time of his death. Besides spending time with family and friends, he had a passion for computers and all things technology. He loved to travel--especially if grandchildren were involved. He was a lifelong avid Wolfpack fan. He was a kind and generous husband, brother, friend and father. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin Knight Wyrick and Louise Fishel Wyrick. He is survived by his wife, Linda, and three (step) daughters, Sharon Horner Killian and husband, Chris residing in Tennessee; Lisa Horner Emmons and husband, Craig in Oregon; and Kimberly Horner Perusich and husband Mark, from Oregon. He has four granddaughters, Taylor, Rachel, Rebekah and Morgan and one grandson, Lucas. His sister, Lynn Alexander and husband, Cy in Wilmington, NC and brother, Craig Wyrick and wife Candy, in Hartsville, SC; nieces Jayme, Katie and Maddie and one nephew, Ryan. Due to the Covid-19 situation, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Triad Cremation and Funeral Service 2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro NC 27404
