FEBRUARY 2, 1962 - AUGUST 23, 2020 Robin Elizabeth Yard passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 just before 3 p.m. in Greensboro, NC after a brave six-month battle with cancer. Her family was by her side. Robin was born, raised and went to school in Iowa, graduating from Herbert Hoover High School ('80) in Des Moines and Iowa State University, where she earned a business degree in finance ('84). Soon after she was hired at Ceiba-Geigy (now Syngenta) in her hometown of Des Moines, Iowa and subsequently moved to Greensboro, NC in 1997 for a work promotion. Robin had a long, distinguished career at Syngenta Crop Protection, and was most recently the supply planning manager based in Greensboro. She worked for the company for her entire 35-year career. She was a true midwestern "Iowa Girl" at heart who brought integrity, trust and kindness to her beloved family, friends and anyone who sought her wisdom, sound judgment and confidence. Robin's true love was reading, and she had a voracious appetite for all genres everything from history to fiction, romance to mysteries, and especially classic female authors. Among the hundreds of books she owned and read, she also kept her collection of original hard cover, bright yellow Nancy Drew Mystery books, which she pored over time and time again as a teen, in her newly-built custom library. It was her favorite room in her home. An Iowa girl at heart, Robin also embraced the southern hospitality of her adopted home in North Carolina. She was an excellent cook and loved to entertain. Robin was a loving, devoted daughter, sister, and aunt. She was a committed, generous friend to so many. Her relationships spanned long and deep. Robin was a force of nature: kind, steady and dedicated to her work, her family and friends. She always approached life with a positive attitude and a quick wit. She was patient, non-judgmental, understanding, and could always be counted on as someone who would help loved ones weigh the options and figure it out. Robin's word was gold. Robin's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to all her dear friends, colleagues and neighbors who have provided their unwavering care and support; as well as her wonderful caregivers and medical team. Robin is predeceased by her father Richard Dean Yard. She is survived by her mother, Lois Marie (Shane) Yard of Oak Ridge, NC, her sister Lisa Marie (Yard) Pelster, brother-in-law Scott Harold Pelster, and nieces Lily Marie and Ava Elizabeth Pelster of Denver, CO. Her beloved dogs Bentley, Bella and Bogart will also dearly miss her. A private memorial service is planned. Public visitation is scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel in Greensboro, NC is serving the family and funeral home COVID-19 protocol will be observed. We hope you'll join us in honoring and celebrating Robin's life. Her favorite color was purple. Please consider wearing a touch of purple in her honor on the twelfth. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
