FEBRUARY 17, 1959 - AUGUST 12, 2020 Edward Waymond Yates, Jr., a talented musician and woodworker, of Eden, NC, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 with his children by his side. Edward was preceded in death by his father and mother Edward Yates, Sr., and Edith Yates. He is survived by his three children and their spouses Edward and Amanda Yates of Summerfield, NC, and their children Landon and Lydia; Melissa and Eric Pauley of Belfry, KY, and their children Kaleb, Jayden, and Chase; and Chasity and Wesley Rhoads of Coeur d'Alene, ID. A private memorial will be held in his honor. The family is asking for privacy as they grieve the loss of Edward. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for those who wish to make contributions to consider making a donation in his memory to Shatterproof. Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the devastation that addiction causes families. Hanes funeral service 460 South Driver St., Durham

Tags

Load entries