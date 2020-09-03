SEPTEMBER 28, 1921 - AUGUST 28, 2020 Louise Rebecca Saunders Young passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 at her home. She was 98 years old and was born on September 28, 1921. She was born in Sedalia, North Carolina to Nannie Cook Saunders and Lex Saunders. Louise graduated from Sedalia High School. After moving to Greensboro, she joined Saint Stephen United Church of Christ where she was a member for over 70 years. During her years at Saint Stephen UCC, she sang in the choir, served on the usher board and was very active in church. Louise was an incredibly witty lady, with a humorous personality. Louise never met a stranger. She was known for baking amazing cakes and delicious home cooking. In her early years, she worked as a crossing guard for the Greensboro Public Schools, and worked at Mayberry's Ice Cream Shop. She later worked for Ways Dry Cleaners where she retired. After retiring, she devoted her time to home-making, volunteering, and caring for those she loved and was a member of the Jolly Merry Makers Social Club. Louise enjoyed selling Avon and was named the "Avon Lady." In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and had a passion for watching wrestling and soap operas on television. Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Willie Joe Young. They met in Greensboro, when Willie Joe was in the United States Army. They were married in 1942 and were together until his death on January 8, 1994. Louise loved her family and friends. She had two sons, Charles N. Young and the late Willie James Young. Louise raised two granddaughters, Pamela Young and Andrea Young Ford, after the death of their mother in November 1972. She is survived by her son Charles N. Young of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren, Pamela Young of Greensboro, NC, Andrea Young Ford (Alan) of Indianapolis, IN; David Young, Terry Watson and Tony Watson, of Greensboro, NC; great-grandchildren, Larod Young (Nikki) of Tampa, Fl., Alexandria Ford of Indianapolis, IN, Terrius Watson, Lindsay Watson, Gabriel Watson, Israel Watson of Greensboro, NC, Elizabeth Young, of Durham, NC and Taurean Young, of Columbus, OH; great-great-grandchildren, Dymon Young of Tampa, FL and Alana Young, of Durham, NC; daughter-in-law, Brenda C. Young; special nephew, James R. Johnson of Greensboro, NC; special friend, Geraldine McLaughlin of Greensboro, NC; and a host of many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Everyone who remembers Louise is asked to celebrate her life in their own way remembering her beautiful smile, her kindness and her fun spirit. The family would like to thank Geraldine McLaughlin, Willie Mae Trapp and Glenda Gray for their continued love and generosity in helping in her care. There will be a viewing at Hargett Funeral Home, Greensboro, NC on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and a private funeral service will be held at Hargett-Wheeler Chapel, Burlington, NC on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12 p.m. Hargett-Wheeler Funeral Services 519 Apple Street Burlington, NC 27217
