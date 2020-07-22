JANUARY 8, 1953 - JULY 19, 2020 William David Young, age 67, passed away on Sunday, July 19th at his home. He was born January 8th, 1953 to the late Eldridge and Virginia Young and lived his entire life in Greensboro, NC. William spent 5 decades in the building materials industry, never met a stranger and loved his friends and family most of all. "Man is a product of all the people he ever loved." William is survived by his wife of 34 years, Eve Young; 3 daughters, Brianne L. Young (Mitchell) of Whitsett, NC, Kate Young Maffeo (Graham) and Allison N. Young, both of Greensboro,NC; 1 son, Brian Young (Fawn) of Chapel Hill, NC; 2 sisters, Connie Thompson of Newark, CA and Cheryl Thornton of Kernersville, NC; 1 brother Donnie Young (Belinda) of Yanceyville, NC; 3 grandchildren, Rue, Smith and Clairee. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
