AUGUST 16, 1930 - AUGUST 5, 2020 Born August 16, 1930 in Greensboro, North Carolina. David was pre-deceased by his wonderful parents, Molly and Milton Zauber, his two brothers, Milton, Jr. and Ray Zauber, his step sister, Babs Feidelson. David is survived by his beloved wife, Stark, two children, his daughter Mollie Dragstrem, and his son, David, Jr. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, (15 boys and 3 girls), and his step-brother, Bob Landsberger. David was proud to be a native of Greensboro, an Eagle Scout and served on the local Eagle Scout Board of Review. He was a cum laude graduate of N.C. State University in 1952 with a B.S. degree in Industrial Engineering. He also co-captained the N.C. State golf team and played all 4 years, even competing against Arnold Palmer. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army for 2 years. The 2nd year was served in the Forward Ammo Depot (363rd) in Korea in early 1953-1954, reaching the rank of 1st Lieutenant. After his mother died, he was honorably discharged and joined his father, Milton Zauber, founder of Blue Gem Mfg. Co. The company was sold in the early 60's, and David entered the real estate industry. From the ground up, he built a large company, (Zauber and Company Realtors), selling, developing and eventually commercial appraising. David served in the Jaycees, Jr. Chamber of Commerce, Greensboro Chapter where he was director for several years. He was a past director and 3 times chairman of the Carolinas Junior Boys Golf Tournament. It became the largest boys' 18 and under tournament in the country. He was a member of the GGO executive committee for 10+ years. David served as President of the Greensboro Board of Realtors in 1973. He served as President of Temple Emmanuel in 1974-76, and spent 13 consecutive years on their Board of Trustees. He served as a local director of the former Bank of North Carolina. He was a member of the Guilford County Morehead Scholarship Awards committee for many years. He was an active member of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, and a former member of the Chamber's Board of Directors. He also was a former member of the N.C. Archives Commission. In 1980, he agreed to open a Myrtle Beach, SC real estate office for the Richardson Corporation of Greensboro and served as President of the only Kiwanis Club in the Myrtle Beach area. He was founder of the Myrtle Beach YMCA and 1st chairman of the Board of Directors, 1982-83. In 1983, David returned to Greensboro and joined Clapp and Lane Commercial Industrial Realtors. After retiring in 1997, he and his wife moved to Hilton Head Island, SC where he served on the Board of Directors of Beth Yam Synagogue. His most rewarding work was serving for 6 years as golf instructor for the "Program for Exceptional People," a Hilton Head organization for mentally and physically disabled young adults. He was a past member of the Board of Directors of the National Federation of Temple Brotherhoods for 8 years and a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 10-11, Hilton Head Island, S.C. After returning to Greensboro in 2006, he became very active in SCORE, an all volunteer organization offering free counseling to those hoping to start their own small business. Giving back and service to others was paramount in his opinion. He was a kind man with a continual sense of humor. He had great love for his large family. Forbis and Dick is assisting the Zauber family.
