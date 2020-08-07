FEBRUARY 27, 1942 - AUGUST 8, 2020 Margie Lee Mabe Ziglar, 78, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Wesley Long Hospital. A 1 p.m. chapel service will be held on Friday, August 8, 2020 at Ray Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:50 p.m. prior to the service at Ray Funeral Home. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply. A Stokes County native, Margie was born on February 27, 1942, to the late William Lenzie and Gertrude Bennett Mabe. She was of the Primitive Baptist faith and retired from Unifi. Margie enjoyed working with flowers, gardening and also doing crafts. In additional to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jennie Alley, and brothers Alvin and Lewis Mabe. She is survived by her husband, Mack D. Ziglar, Jr. of the home; sons, Tony Ryan Sprinkle (Cindy) and Terry Ryan Sprinkle, Jr. (Penny); stepdaughter, Amy Ziglar; two grandchildren, Alisha Mechelle and Tessa Olivia Sprinkle; step-granddaughter, Crystal Barton; brother, Henry Mabe; sisters, Lorene Stewart and Sylvia Blankenship. Ray Funeral home is honored to serve the family of Margie Ziglar and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street

