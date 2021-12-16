 Skip to main content
Offensive Player of the Year: Alonza Barnett
All Area Football

Grimsley quarterback Alonza Barnett is the HSXtra.com All-Area Offensive Player of the Year.

QB, 5-feet-11, 195 pounds, senior, Grimsley

After leading the Whirlies to the spring NCHSAA Class 4-A championship, Barnett passed for 2,989 yards and ran for 672 as Grimsley went 11-1 and reached the second round of the playoffs. … Completed 186 of 301 passes with 36 touchdowns and five interceptions. … Rushed for 12 TDs. … Two-time Metro 4-A Conference offensive player of the year. … First-team All-Area during the spring season. … Shrine Bowl selection and Carolinas Bowl offensive MVP. … Signed with James Madison.

WATCH NOW: Interview with HSXtra.com Football Offensive Player of the Year Alonza Barnett of Grimsley

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

