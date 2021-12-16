Offensive Player of the Year: Alonza Barnett

QB, 5-feet-11, 195 pounds, senior, Grimsley
After leading the Whirlies to the spring NCHSAA Class 4-A championship, Barnett passed for 2,989 yards and ran for 672 as Grimsley went 11-1 and reached the second round of the playoffs. … Completed 186 of 301 passes with 36 touchdowns and five interceptions. … Rushed for 12 TDs. … Two-time Metro 4-A Conference offensive player of the year. … First-team All-Area during the spring season. … Shrine Bowl selection and Carolinas Bowl offensive MVP. … Signed with James Madison.
