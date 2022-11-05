Officer-involved shooting in Greensboro under investigation

GREENSBORO — A person was shot by a Greensboro police officer late Friday after refusing to leave a vehicle and then retrieving a firearm, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At 11:02 p.m., officers on routine patrol approached a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Truist Building at 201 W Market St., police said.

Officers approached the occupied vehicle and began investigating an apparent alcohol violation. After the passenger refused numerous commands to exit the vehicle, the passenger retrieved a firearm, according to the release. One officer fired their weapon, striking the passenger.

The person was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. The incident is under investigation.

The department’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether policies were followed. Pursuant to departmental policy, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative duty.

Further details were not immediately released.