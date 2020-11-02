Officials: Pandemic has cost Greensboro tourism more than $180 million

GREENSBORO — Conventions and events ground to a halt in March when the COVID-19 pandemic began and the toll on the city's economy has been high, tourism officials said Monday.

Henri Fourrier, president of the Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau, told the City Council on Monday afternoon that he can show them a lengthy list of events postponed or canceled since restrictions on gatherings began.

The result is a $182 million impact on the local economy.

"That hurts," Fourrier said.

And while revenue from the city's hotel-motel tax is still trickling in as individual and business travelers reserve rooms, the intake is down by 50% compared to most years, he said.

"The good news is, it's starting to inch up and we're getting a lot of leisure travelers," Fourrier said.

His office has received a $110,000 grant from the N.C. Department of Commerce to promote leisure travel, $25,000 of which is geared toward Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The jewels of the city's tourism economy are the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and the Steven B. Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, which was due to open in March before the pandemic hit.