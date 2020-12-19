Ohio State struggles, but beats Northwestern

INDIANAPOLIS — Trey Sermon ran for a school-record 331 yards and two second-half touchdowns Saturday, helping No. 3 Ohio State rally for a 22-10 victory over Northwestern for a fourth consecutive Big Ten championship.
The Buckeyes (6-0) will find out Sunday if they've done enough to earn one of four spots in the College Football Playoff. It's the first time Ohio State has won four consecutive outright conference crowns.
Northwestern (6-2) heads into the bowl season with two losses in its last three games and a second runner-up finish to the Buckeyes in three years.
It was a struggle for Ohio State.
After the Buckeyes settled for a field goal on the game's first possession, Northwestern running back Cam Porter answered with a 9-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. The Buckeyes trailed from that moment until Sermon's 9-yard run with 2:41 left in the third period.
No. 5 Texas A&M 34, Tennessee 13: Kellen Mond passed for 281 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 59 yards and a score, allowing No. 5 Texas A&M to close its case for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a victory over Tennessee in Knoxville.
Isaiah Spiller ran for 89 yards and a touchdown, and Ainias Smith scored once rushing and once receiving.
Mond completed 26 of 32 passes as the Aggies (8-1, No. 5 CFP) finished their regular season and hoped for an upset or two within the CFP’s top four.
Tennessee (3-7) has lost seven of its last eight games, ramping up speculation about Jeremy Pruitt's future as Vols coach.
Harrison Bailey and J.T. Shrout combined to throw for 189 yards and two touchdowns for the Vols.
No. 12 Oklahoma 27, No. 8 Iowa State 21: Spencer Rattler threw a 45-yard touchdown to Marvin Mims and also ran for a score as No. 12 Oklahoma won its sixth consecutive Big 12 title, holding on to beat No. 8 Iowa State in the conference championship game in Arlington, Texas.
That impressive title streak probably won't be enough to get the Sooners (8-2, No. 10 CFP) back in the College Football Playoff for the fourth year in a row, even when paired with their seven-game winning streak. Oklahoma lost at Iowa State on Oct. 3 and was 0-2 in Big 12 play for the first time since 1998.
Big 12 rushing leader Breece Hall ran for two touchdowns for the Cyclones (8-3, No. 6 CFP) in the second half, when Oklahoma punted on its first five drives before Gabe Brkic's 32-yard field goal with 2:01 left. The Sooners finally clinched the game when Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was under pressure and threw his third interception, a fluttering pass picked off by Tre Brown inside the 10.
The Sooners will play in a New Year's Six game, probably back at AT&T Stadium, after winning their fourth Big 12 championship in a row.
