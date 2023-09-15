ON GREENSBORO.COM
The N.C. Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning by a 34-10 vote to de-annex 973 acres off Pleasant Ridge Road in Summerfield.
The fun starts Monday and runs through Sunday, Sept. 24.
Guilford County Schools has shed the “low performing school district” designation it picked up from the state last school year.
He teaches Spanish to first-graders in Greensboro. Now he's the first Latino educator to become Guilford schools' teacher of the year
As confetti and streamers rained down around Jhonatan Marin Mesa during Guilford County Schools’ annual Celebration of Excellence on Thursday,…
Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child, Paul Reubens' cause of death revealed, and more celeb news
A biographer has stated that Elon Musk and Grimes have had another son, who is officially named Techno Mechanicus. Get more on that and other …