Dudley High School valedictorian Anthony Taylor speaks during the graduation ceremony on June 11 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro.
ON GREENSBORO.COM
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Retired U.S. Army Col. Richard Singleton and his wife, Jerri, of Orangeburg, S.C., are the grandparents of two young women who have made their…
The brutal side of North Carolina’s Outer Banks went on display when two wild mustangs began brawling in the middle of a road.
Tommy Hawke and Josh Hartle are key starters for Demon Deacons
School board is set to vote July 18 on the fate of the Middle College at Bennett.
Installation began Monday on 13 outdoor restaurant patios in what Downtown Greensboro Inc. has called its biggest project to date.