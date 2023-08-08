ON GREENSBORO.COM
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the judge returned to the courtroom, she told the reporter she was under a gag order and asked those in the courtroom if they had any questions.
Officers responded to an assault call Thursday afternoon at Sedgefield Garden Apartments.
Police: Doctor shot to death by partner in mid-afternoon at park. The two were parents of a toddler son.
Suspect was arrested while trying to flee the scene in Eden in a black Chevy Avalanche.
Mattel says it is conducting a nationwide job search for a “Chief Uno player.” The salary: $277 an hour.
Officers closed westbound I-40 between Freeman Mill Road and West Wendover Avenue for hours Friday morning while homicide detectives, crash re…