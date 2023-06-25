U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Michael High and Steve Sudler talk before High was honored with a payment-free 2020 Buick Enclave Wednesday, June 21, 2023 through the Freedom Alliance's "Driven to Serve" program.
ON GREENSBORO.COM
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Customers in that area could be in the dark for hours tonight, according to Duke Energy, which estimated power would be restored at 1 a.m. Thursday.
“Despite the best efforts of the Board and a small and extremely dedicated staff, as well as the evaluation of numerous options, we have concl…
"But to critique and analyze something in unnecessary detail I just watched on TV while lying on the couch, I most certainly have the credentials."
A 39-year-old man died at the scene of the crash.
"Someone messed with the wrong creek," Ian Greene says.