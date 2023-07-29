Ricky Burgess, (foreground, green shirt) piping superintendent with Superior Mechanical Inc., and others watch as a load of spirals is hoisted into the air by a crane at First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro on Monday, July 29, 2013. Church members set up lawn chairs and ate lunch while watching the crew haul away parts of the church's HVAC system affectionately named "Big John."
