HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)
5 p.m. ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Avon Old Farms (Conn.) vs Taft School (Conn.), Watertown, Conn.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 a.m. NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Norway, Group B, Riga, Latvia
1 p.m. NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan, Group B, Riga, Latvia
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m. TBS — Chicago Cubs at Houston
10 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m. ESPN — NBA Draft Lottery 2023: From New York
8:40 p.m. ESPN — Western Conference Final: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 1
8:40 p.m. ESPN2 — Western Conference Final: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 1 (NBA in Stephen A.’s World)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m. CBS — UEFA Champions League: AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinals, Leg 2
TENNIS
5 a.m. TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds
1 p.m. TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds
