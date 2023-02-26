Men's college basketball
7 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Florida St.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at Wyoming
ESPN — Baylor at Oklahoma St.
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Iowa St.
Women's college basketball
7 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall
9 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at Marquette
Women's college golf
- Nebraska cheerleader competes by herself at state competition, but crowd doesn't let her feel alone
- 'A bizarre case': Greensboro TikTok star found not guilty in fatal 2019 crash
- A landmark is getting remade, reborn and, again, reacquainted with Greensboro
- Guilford County Schools, High School, A Honor Roll, second quarter
- 69-year-old suffers stroke in his home; Realtor showing house leaves him there. Man died Wednesday.
- Is computer science necessary for students to graduate? NC lawmakers ponder that.
- Jaydon Young's lessons of sacrifice mix with two-hour transfer, Virginia Tech and 2023 tournament
- Police: Greensboro woman, 55, dies after being struck in hit-and-run Thursday night
- Court records detail charges against Greensboro Police Department workers
- 'A cancer to our community,' large development roundly rejected in Summerfield
- Guilford TikTok star says it's not her fault for fatal wreck. Now, a jury will decide.
- Guilford's 'school choice zones' would take the home location out of education
- Burlington man killed in crash in Rockingham County, NC Highway Patrol says
- Guilford County Schools, Middle School, A Honor Roll, second quarter
- Richard Groves: What the 'He Gets Us' media campaign says about the decline of Christianity
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: First Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Women's college lacrosse
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Cornell at Stanford
MLB baseball
1 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. St. Louis, Jupiter, Fla.
3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Chicago White Sox, Phoenix
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla. (Taped)
NBA basketball
7 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Philadelphia
NHL hockey
8:30 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at Edmonton
Tennis
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!