On the Wilmington set of 'Scream', keeping the film's secrets is scarier than Ghostface

Even as the film began shooting in 1997, Williamson was tasked with rewriting the ending to change what had been spoiled. He later said what leaked wasn't a real ending but rather a "dummy" distraction in case of leaks.

Leaks were a major concern during production of 2001's third film and 2011's fourth, and producers are likely hoping intense secrecy onset in Wilmington will protect the new film from a similar fate.

Actor Mason Gooding has also acknowledged on his social media that the cast is well aware of their role in making sure the surprises stay secret until the film hits theaters on Jan. 14, 2022.

Posting a picture of his Nintendo Switch gaming device to Twitter on Sept. 21, Gooding wrote, "So Wilmington, NC is beautiful, it's green, it's quiet and it's a great place to shoot a movie — that being said, I'm still figuring out what I am and am not allowed to photograph that (won't) spoil the whole #Scream5 movie."

Not much is known about the new film, other than it is was originally announced as a "relaunch" of the franchise. However, original "Scream" cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette are all returning. The latter two are already in Wilmington.