Once safe and sound, anguish over missing church bell is becoming a quiet storm​

GREENSBORO — Holy who-dunnit: McConnell Road Baptist Church wants its church bell back.

Members showed up to the sanctuary just off Interstate-85 one Sunday in late December and the bell, which sat next to the church’s prayer garden, and must have weighed a solid 30 pounds of metal, was gone.

"Where is our bell?" reads the marquee in front of the building, which asks people with information to call the Guilford County's Sheriff's Department or the church office.

”It‘a not like it can’t be replaced but it’s part of our church’s history,” said Matt Ford, the church’s lead deacon. “We’d like it back, no questions asked.”

The congregation that began meeting in a brush harbor lit by four gasoline lanterns in 1945 and dedicated its current 300-seat sanctuary in 2002, is also offering a reward.

The founding pastor, the Rev James Thomas Ellis, Jr., would ring it on Sunday mornings to let people in the neighborhood know it was time for church.

Residences and businesses sit within 200 feet of the church's campus so whoever took it was apparently brazen.

The police have checked pawn shops, recycling places and no one has even seen it.