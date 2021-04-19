'One giant leap': Harris says Biden's American Jobs Plan aims high, will reach higher

GREENSBORO — Vice President Kamala Harris came to the Triad on Monday to promote the Biden Administration’s ambitious American Jobs Plan.
The trip, with its high-speed motorcade, speech, plant tour and carefully-staged photo opportunities, had all the trappings of a campaign outing with the president’s first-term agenda at stake.
The full day of activity was not without moments of drama.
In the closing moments of a visit from the first African-American and Asian-American woman to be vice president, Harris made a surprise stop to the International Civil Rights Center & Museum to pay homage to the four N.C. A&T students who refused to leave an F.W. Woolworth lunch counter in downtown Greensboro more than 60 years ago, providing a spark to the civil rights movement.
But for most of the day, Harris saluted job training and green manufacturing with an intensive tour of some of the Triad’s educational and business landmarks.
After touchdown at Piedmont Triad International Airport at about 10:30 a.m., Harris’ motorcade took her south to Jamestown. She met with a group of about 40 elected officials, community leaders and students who greeted her at GTCC’s Advanced Manufacturing campus.
She delivered her keynote speech of the day in a massive machine shop full of equipment, where students learn manufacturing skills for high-demand jobs.
Her message: America always reaches for the highest goals, and the Biden Administration will not let challenges stop the American Jobs Plan.
The plan is a historic and costly initiative whose aim is to rebuild the country’s ailing infrastructure and, in the process, create millions of jobs designed to lift up Americans struggling to make ends meet.
With comparisons to the New Deal, it’s the most expansive jobs program since World War II.
“The president and I are ready to keep going, and we are not going to take it slow. We are not going to take it one step at a time. We are going to take one giant leap,” she told the group, which included U.S. Reps. Alma Adams and Kathy Manning as well as Gov. Roy Cooper.
Harris said President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Jobs Plan consists of three major components: jobs, education and infrastructure.
It was the first time Harris was in North Carolina to build support for the plan, which must be approved by Congress and faces challenges in the Senate.
Harris said the nation needs more than just jobs, it needs “good jobs.”
“I believe you shouldn’t have to work more than one job to pay your bills and feed your family,” Harris said. “One good job should be enough. At a good job, you shouldn’t have to worry about your safety at work. At a good job, you shouldn’t have to go into debt for a diploma that promises a decent paycheck.”
Additionally, education should be available for all types of students who graduate high school, whether they want technical training or conventional college, she said.
“Let’s create a variety of educational opportunities after high school,” Harris said.
To her left, a big blue “American Jobs Plan” banner hung in the warehouse-size room.
Behind her, the silent machines stood in rows with the promise of the future.
The infrastructure component of the plan, Harris said, is designed to affect whole communities. After all, America built the Transcontinental Railway, put electricity in every home and went to the moon.
“The president and I,” Harris said, “are determined to get this done.”
By early afternoon, Harris was on her way to High Point to see a very special kind of school bus at Thomas Built Buses.
At this Thomas plant, the company builds its all-electric Jouley buses to save school systems money, reduce emissions and even lower noise pollution.
Harris spent about an hour at the plant where she met with officials in charge of the production process as buses in various stages of construction loomed behind her.
At the end of the tour, she walked out into the blinding afternoon sun to see a row of finished Jouley buses charging outside the plant.
Harris told Cooper and other officials gathered around one bus that 25 million children will be spared the danger of diesel fumes, the climate will be improved and the country will invest in its future by school systems transitioning to electric vehicles.
Part of the Biden Administration’s plan would invest $174 billion creating jobs to build electric vehicles, including $20 billion devoted to electric school buses.
“It’s not only a model for the country, it’s a model for the world,” Harris said beside a bus with its power plug attached.
Harris took time after her tour to answer questions from the traveling national media and several local reporters gathered around her.
A few minutes later, Harris was off to Greensboro for her final, surprise stop of the day.
As police stopped traffic at every intersection along Freeman Mill Road, Harris made her way into the heart of downtown as her black SUV pulled up outside the International Civil Rights Center & Museum.
Melvin “Skip” Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and a museum co-founder, greeted Harris and guided her to the lunch counter where four Black N.C. A&T students staged their historic 1960 sit-in.
Alston also showed a clearly-fascinated Harris where civil rights icon Rosa Parks sat when she paid the downtown institution a visit.