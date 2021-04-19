'One giant leap': Harris says Biden's American Jobs Plan aims high, will reach higher

Her message: America always reaches for the highest goals, and the Biden Administration will not let challenges stop the American Jobs Plan.

The plan is a historic and costly initiative whose aim is to rebuild the country’s ailing infrastructure and, in the process, create millions of jobs designed to lift up Americans struggling to make ends meet.

With comparisons to the New Deal, it’s the most expansive jobs program since World War II.

“The president and I are ready to keep going, and we are not going to take it slow. We are not going to take it one step at a time. We are going to take one giant leap,” she told the group, which included U.S. Reps. Alma Adams and Kathy Manning as well as Gov. Roy Cooper.

Harris said President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Jobs Plan consists of three major components: jobs, education and infrastructure.

It was the first time Harris was in North Carolina to build support for the plan, which must be approved by Congress and faces challenges in the Senate.

Harris said the nation needs more than just jobs, it needs “good jobs.”