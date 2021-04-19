'One giant leap': Harris says Biden's American Jobs Plan aims high, will reach higher

Updated 1:41 p.m.
JAMESTOWN — Vice President Kamala Harris told a small audience at GTCC’s Advanced Manufacturing Campus this morning that America always reaches for the highest goals, and the Biden Administration will not let challenges stop its ambitious American Jobs Plan.
“The president and I are ready to keep going and we are not going to take it slow. We are not going to take it one step at a time. We are going to take one giant leap,” she told about 25 elected officials and community leaders at the community college’s machine shop.
Harris said President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Jobs Plan is the most ambitious jobs proposal since World War II and that it consists of three major components: Jobs, education and infrastructure.
It was her first time on the road to build support for the plan, which must be approved by Congress and faces challenges in the Senate.
She spoke in a massive machine shop full of then-quiet equipment where students learn advanced manufacturing skills for high-demand jobs.
Harris said the nation needs more than just jobs, it needs “good jobs.”
Those are jobs that can support a family and allow “people the freedom to lead the life they want.”
Education should be available for all types of students who graduate high school, whether they want technical training or conventional college, she said.
“Let’s create a variety of educational opportunities after high school,” Harris said.
That includes two million spots for trade apprentices.
The infrastructure component of the plan, Harris said, is designed to affect whole communities.
That starts with broadband internet access.
People without access are suffering, she said.
Students must sit in parking lots to get WiFi for school, businesses are throttled without access and senior citizens who need remote medical care are cut off.
Every American will have access to broadband under the plan, she said.
Water is also a key component of infrastructure and millions of people drink water from lead pipes, endangering their health and the health of their children, Harris said.
The American Jobs Plan will provide money to replace every dangerous lead water pipe in America, Harris said.
Care of all sorts is the final piece of the plan.
Childcare and healthcare are basic foundations for quality of life, she said.
“It keeps working people working,” Harris said.
“Care should be readily available and affordable for working people,” Harris said.
America built the Transcontinental Railway, put electricity in every home and went to the moon, she said.
“The president and I are determined to get this done.”
GREENSBORO — Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in the city late this morning to promote President Joe Biden's revolutionary American Jobs Plan.
Under an overcast sky at Piedmont Triad International Airport, she was greeted by a number of dignitaries, including Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning of Greensboro.
From PTI, Harris will head to GTCC and the Thomas Built Buses manufacturing plant in High Point to talk about growing job opportunities in the state.
