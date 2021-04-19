'One giant leap': Harris says Biden's American Jobs Plan aims high, will reach higher

Updated 1:41 p.m.

JAMESTOWN — Vice President Kamala Harris told a small audience at GTCC’s Advanced Manufacturing Campus this morning that America always reaches for the highest goals, and the Biden Administration will not let challenges stop its ambitious American Jobs Plan.

“The president and I are ready to keep going and we are not going to take it slow. We are not going to take it one step at a time. We are going to take one giant leap,” she told about 25 elected officials and community leaders at the community college’s machine shop.

Harris said President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Jobs Plan is the most ambitious jobs proposal since World War II and that it consists of three major components: Jobs, education and infrastructure.

It was her first time on the road to build support for the plan, which must be approved by Congress and faces challenges in the Senate.

She spoke in a massive machine shop full of then-quiet equipment where students learn advanced manufacturing skills for high-demand jobs.

Harris said the nation needs more than just jobs, it needs “good jobs.”