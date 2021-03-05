One Graham protest case dismissed, another 2 protesters given no jail time

Magdalene Blunk also appeared in Alamance County District Court on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer on Wednesday.

Blunk's charges came from an incident on Sept. 8. A group of protestors gathered outside the Alamance County Commission meeting and then marched to the front of the Sheriff's Office to call attention to the 99 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 inside the jail. Blunk and other protestors testified that they had statements from people incarcerated in the jail and their families, who were going to speak later at the event.

Protestors gathered in front of the Sheriff's Office in the parking lot, but deputies told them to back up. Deputies testified the protestors were instructed to stand on the sidewalk and out of the grass and parking lot. Protestors said they heard conflicting instructions.

The scene became "chaotic," as it was described in court, when another protestor, Nicholas Cassette, was arrested. Over the course of the event, four total people were arrested.

Blunk had a megaphone and can be seen in a video saying people will die because of the sheriff's deputies and Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson, in reference to the COVID-19 cases at the jail.

The video shows Blunk speaking into the megaphone before backing off the grass into a portion of the street where cars were parking, at which time she was placed under arrest. Blunk kept speaking into the megaphone while being placed under arrest, which led to the resisting arrest charge.