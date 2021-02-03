'One link in the chain': Vaccine demand still outweighs supply, Guilford officials say

GREENSBORO — Local health officials on Wednesday lamented the need for more COVID-19 vaccine even as demand is increasing for the precious and potentially life-saving medicine.

In her weekly call with local media, Health Director Iulia Vann reiterated that the county is one among many across the state struggling with the same dilemma.

"We are one link in the chain of the vaccine process," she said.

Of late, state health officials have ramped up their distribution of the vaccine after being criticized for not getting it out fast enough.

Still, the doses administered are just a fraction of what's needed, underscoring criticism that the rollout promised more than what is actually being delivered.

The Biden administration has unveiled an aggressive plan to release more vaccine, but those doses haven't yet made their way to North Carolina much less Greensboro.

Meanwhile, residents continue to flood the county trying to secure their place in line.

On Tuesday, for instance, Guilford County's health department had 5,000 appointments available for people who are either health care workers or over the age of 65.

Within two hours, they were gone.