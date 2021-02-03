'One link in the chain': Vaccine demand still outweighs supply, Guilford officials say

GREENSBORO — Local health officials on Wednesday lamented the need for more COVID-19 vaccine even as demand is increasing for the precious and potentially life-saving medicine.
In her weekly call with local media, Health Director Iulia Vann reiterated that the county is one among many across the state struggling with the same dilemma.
"We are one link in the chain of the vaccine process," she said.
Of late, state health officials have ramped up their distribution of the vaccine after being criticized for not getting it out fast enough.
Still, the doses administered are just a fraction of what's needed, underscoring criticism that the rollout promised more than what is actually being delivered.
The Biden administration has unveiled an aggressive plan to release more vaccine, but those doses haven't yet made their way to North Carolina much less Greensboro.
Meanwhile, residents continue to flood the county trying to secure their place in line.
On Tuesday, for instance, Guilford County's health department had 5,000 appointments available for people who are either health care workers or over the age of 65.
Within two hours, they were gone.
According to local officials, the health department's website received over 10,000 hits while a call center was deluged with over 21,000 calls in a four-hour period.
For now, health officials are trying to make sure the vaccine is getting to those who need it most.
According to Vann, the health department received 7,725 doses this week. Of those, about 2,700 were transferred to Cone Health to continue vaccination efforts at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
In an effort to equitably distribute the doses to residents over 65 and health care workers, officials said Wednesday the racial breakdown for appointments this week are as follows:
• White: 58%
• Black: 38%
• Asian: 2%
• Other/unspecified: 2%
"We feel like our processes are matching the whole of our community very well," said Don Campbell, the county’s emergency management director.
As of Wednesday, Campbell said 14,009 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination process, which started in late December.
In the past few weeks, 535 residents have also received a crucial second dose.
And when it comes to getting a second dose, Vann said it's important residents don't try to swap or change appointments.
"We are having to be very intentional on when individuals come back for their second dose so that we can ensure that they have that product on hand at that location each day," Vann said.
Looking ahead, Vann said officials are continuing to assess other locations as potential vaccination sites, but the addition of those places is completely dependent on the state sending more doses.
Also Wednesday, Campbell warned of vaccination scams now circulating in which residents receive phone calls with so-called “appointment offers.”
If the offer is legitimate, Campbell said the caller will also always identify themselves as a Guilford County public health or social services employee. He added they will never ask for payment or insurance information over the phone.
"We do make phone calls to try and offer appointments to individuals," Campbell said, "but that number will always be a local area code."
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.