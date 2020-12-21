One man's love of nativity scenes

Gore estimates he bought 200 nativities in 2020. People also gift him with nativities, knowing that he collects them.

He got into nativities when he bought some to sell at his florist shop in Tabor City in the 1970s.

A devout Christian, Gore has said when people handle nativities they touch baby Jesus, an act he says contains its own power. Even if people unpack their nativity scenes just once a year, that means something, he said.

"The true meaning of Christmas is the Christ child," he said back in 2017. "Even though we love to get presents and give toys and things like that. But if it hadn't been for the Christ child, we wouldn't have Christmas."

Gore and the shop have faced challenges in recent years. Leaks caused by Hurricane Florence in 2017 led to 153 breaks among his nativities and closed the shop for the season. The previous year, Matthew damaged some of the nativities at his house.

This year has not been without its trials, either.

"I haven't had the crowds that I usually have," he says, because of the pandemic.

In the fall, Gore found himself hit by a "double-whammy," as he puts it. He had triple bypass heart surgery on Oct. 23, then on Nov. 4, he had his gall bladder removed.