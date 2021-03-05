One of NC's most COVID-stricken ZIP codes is in Raleigh. Meet the people who live there.

RALEIGH — In some ways, the daily routine at Crystal Jones' house in southeast Raleigh isn't so unlike what it was a year ago. By the time the sun rises, her husband has already left for his job as a welder at a machine manufacturing plant. Later in the day, her daughter drives to Garner for her shift as a cashier at a soul food restaurant. Her son heads to Food Lion to stock the shelves, and on weekends joins his sister for the afternoon shift at the same restaurant. On most days, traffic slows their commute as crowded buses make their halting trips down Rock Quarry Road.

"At the beginning [of the pandemic] the traffic kind of slowed, I didn't see as many cars go by," said Jones, who now does her job managing retirement accounts at a bank from home. "But maybe after that first month or whatever you saw that traffic in the neighborhood still moving— because everybody still had to go to work."

It was at the end of a shift in late July, Jones suspects, that someone in the family brought COVID-19 home with them. It could have been her husband: There have been outbreaks at the manufacturing plant where he works. But it could just as easily have been her daughter, who is face to face with customers all day, or her son, who works in crowded grocery store aisles.