One of state's regional food banks opens satellite distribution center in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Soon programs working on hunger will get the chance to pull from the freezers of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina's new Greensboro satellite office.

Second Harvest, which focuses on the connection between hunger and health, is one of a handful of regional food banks in the state and its Greensboro Distribution and Nutrition Education Center at the Renaissance Shops at Phillips Avenue opens xxxxxxx.

The operation moves tons of donated food to non-profit organizations that provide it free to the hungry.

The 10,650 square foot building includes 2,200 square feet of freezer/cooler storage to help supply pantries, community kitchens, shelters, and meals programs for children and seniors. The agencies are able to purchase food at low costs.

Statistics say some of the fastest-growing poverty in the country is reported in some of North Carolina’s cities, including the Greensboro-High Point metro area.

Second Harvest serves communities throughout 18 Northwest North Carolina counties, The satellite distribution center will create a hub in the service area including Guilford, alamance, Randolph, Rockingham and Caswell counties.