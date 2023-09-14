RARE FIND!! Great opportunity to own this 0.92 acre lot in Oak Ridge, NC!! Lot is level and ready to be brought back to its beauty. Well & Septic are on site but Buyer to verify all systems and property info. Buildings on property are considered of no value. All offers will be subject to Court approval & 10 day upset bid period.
0 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $49,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Well loved classic Greensboro brick ranch style home is ready for new owners to make it their own. Home sits on one of the neighborhood's pret…
MULTIPLE OFFERS! Highest and Best due Wednesday (9/13) at 12noon. A Must See in the Bellwood Village North in Greensboro! So Much Space in thi…
This renovated 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom property offers a range of appealing features. Its downtown location within walking distance of restauran…
Nestled in a growing community, this converted mini-plex boasts a prime location that combines convenience and desirability. Each unit has bee…
Welcome to Paradise Hidden, an extraordinary Triad country estate that redefines luxury living. Nestled on 47~ pristine acres, it's a private …