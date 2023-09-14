Build Your Dream Home - 2.23 acres in the desired River Run Subdivision. A great find for anyone looking to live in a well developed neighborhood but still have seclusion & privacy. Bring your own Builder & start today! Improvement permit thru 7/22/24 provided for a 4 bedroom home (see attached).
