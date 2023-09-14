Welcome home to your stunning, completely remodeled 2-bedroom 2-bathroom condominium! Everything is brand new and waiting for you to make it home! Move-in ready, this gorgeous condo features ALL NEW stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, brand new HVAC system, water heater, toilets and washer/dryer. The condo is located on the lower level down the main stairwell and faces a rear wooded lot for enhanced privacy, peace, and quiet! Close to all area shopping, dining and much more, come check it out today, because this is one rental that will not last long!