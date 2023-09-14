Brand New Luxury Apartment Homes Now Available! Designer fixtures, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, 9 ft ceilings, controlled access entry system! Balconies and built-in computer workspace in select apartments! Full-size laundry room with washer/dryer connections! On-site climate-controlled storage units available! Conveniently located close to Wendover, I-40 & I-85, Friendly Shopping Center, and downtown!
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,499
Related to this story
Most Popular
Well loved classic Greensboro brick ranch style home is ready for new owners to make it their own. Home sits on one of the neighborhood's pret…
This renovated 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom property offers a range of appealing features. Its downtown location within walking distance of restauran…
MULTIPLE OFFERS! Highest and Best due Wednesday (9/13) at 12noon. A Must See in the Bellwood Village North in Greensboro! So Much Space in thi…
Welcome to Paradise Hidden, an extraordinary Triad country estate that redefines luxury living. Nestled on 47~ pristine acres, it's a private …
Main level living plus full walkout basement in the heart of Oak ridge! Primary bedroom plus two other beds and full bathroom on the main leve…