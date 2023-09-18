Popular Piedmont Trace!Freshly painted interior~Care-free Lock & Go Lifestyle~Two bedrooms PLUS Office/Guest area on upper floor~Spacious Living Room open to Kitchen~Quick access to Private fenced Patio to enjoy outdoors~Attached 1 Car Garage~Exciting Triad location minutes from PTIA,Major roadways,Costco,Starbucks,Colleges,Trails & restaurants~Make it yours today!
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
This Westerwood charm has been completely renovated with the highest quality of upgrades throughout. The home was reworked by the Marta Mitche…
Well loved classic Greensboro brick ranch style home is ready for new owners to make it their own. Home sits on one of the neighborhood's pret…
Nestled in a growing community, this converted mini-plex boasts a prime location that combines convenience and desirability. Each unit has bee…
MULTIPLE OFFERS! Highest and Best due Wednesday (9/13) at 12noon. A Must See in the Bellwood Village North in Greensboro! So Much Space in thi…
Ideal location for off campus housing on Campus of UNCG. Located across from the Sullivan Science bldg and 1 block from the music building. Re…