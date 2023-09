Like new townhome in Mackintosh on the Lake community. It 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an living room area great for entertaining. Gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabientry and granite countertops. Washer/dryer included. Mackintosh on the Lake community offers miles of sidewalks, swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, pickleball courts, sand volleyball, with two playgrounds. Rental price will be $1,700/M if you have a pet(s), 2 max. Make this your home today!