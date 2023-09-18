Huge Price Drop! Motivated sellers! Take a look at this beautiful home in the prestigious Cedar Hollow neighborhood. This home has hit the market for you to move in and enjoy the upcoming Holidays! Features a large den for entertaining. Open floor plan 3 bedrooms, 2 other large rooms that could be used for bedrooms. Very private setting with only 30 homes in the neighborhood. Unique features to Cedar Hollow, it hosts two lakes, a pool , tennis courts and stables. Close to Friendly Center for all your shopping needs! This is a must see home to appreciate all the beauty that was designed by the owner.