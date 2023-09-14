House being sold as-is. Use caution walking in. Get ready for an incredible real estate opportunity! This fantastic house boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Before making any decisions, both the buyer's agent and the future owner should verify all listing information and inspect the property thoroughly. It's essential to conduct your own research. The house is in need of a complete makeover and is being sold as-is. Let's make it happen! Serious buyers, cash only or owner finance with large downpayment. Back door is open .