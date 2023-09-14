This cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex sits near the heart of downtown Greensboro! The simplicity of this home provides all that you need and want. Your long living room welcomes you with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout with the exception of tile bathrooms and the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has a convenient breakfast bar shared with the dining area and is equipped with a matching white refrigerator and range and plenty of wood cabinetry. Your primary bedroom includes an updated en-suite bath. Two additional bedrooms share a second full bath, giving you room to spread out in this spacious one story home. Enjoy all that downtown Greensboro has to offer with restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and more!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $970
